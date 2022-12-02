Limestone County Judge rules on more evidence in Mason Sisk's retrial

The 17-year-old accused of murdering five members of his family returned to the Limestone County Courthouse on Friday.
Evidence that Judge Chadwick Wise ruled on in court is set to play a large role in the upcoming retrial of Mason Sisk.
The judge ordered Sisk to have samples taken from his hair and his saliva after the hearing, to see if they match with any samples found on the alleged gun used to kill the five people.
After the samples are taken and evaluated, the defense team will be able to look at the weapon.
The cellphones of Sisk's parents were also ordered to be allowed for the defense team to inspect.
FBI agents were able to hack into Sisk's mother's phone right after the original trial started in September. The judge ruled a mistrial at that time so both the prosecution and defense could view the data.
Prosecutors today however said the second phone belonging to the father was not able to be hacked into, with FBI agents claiming it was "fried."
The judge ordered another suppression hearing to take place on Jan. 13 after the defense did not agree with the prosecution's plan to use testimony taken from the original trial into the new trial.
Sisk's retrial is set to start on Feb. 13. He faces life in prison if found guilty, as he cannot be sentenced to death, as he was a teenager when the crimes took place.