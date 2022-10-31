Limestone County judge reviews motions regarding evidence in Mason Sisk's retrial

The Elkmont teen accused of murdering five family members was back at the Limestone County Courthouse this week, ahead of his retrial.
Monday's hearing for Mason Sisk gave a look at some of the evidence that could be used in his upcoming murder trial.
The judge looked at three motions involving evidence. Two motions were filed by the defense team, and one from the prosecution.
The defense filed a motion to preserve and produce evidence regarding the phones of John and Mary Sisk, Mason Sisk's father and stepmother. Mason Sisk is accused of killing them and his three siblings.
The FBI unlocked Mary Sisk's phone during the trial in September, which eventually caused a mistrial, as the defense argued they needed time to look at the evidence from that phone.
John Sisk's phone remains locked, but the defense stated they need time to have their experts try to open it before the state tries to do the same.
Another motion filed by the defense pertains to a pistol that the state is currently holding as evidence. Prosecutors allege the pistol was used to kill the family, and Sisk's attorneys want their experts to be able to inspect it before the retrial starts.
The judge did not rule on either of the motions filed by the defense. The judge said he will file an order limiting the amount of time both parties have to look at the evidence in a secure facility.
The judge did grant a motion filed by the state, which asked for a DNA sample from Mason Sisk. During the first trial, the prosecution did not have DNA evidence or anything physically linking Mason Sisk to the murder weapon. The defense had no objection to this motion but asked the DNA sample be hair or saliva rather than blood.
Mason Sisk's retrial is set for February 2023.