Limestone County judge denies bond for suspect in toddler's murder

A Limestone County judge ordered an Athens man held without bond for the blunt force trauma death of his young stepson.
The judge's two-page order laid out several reasons for denying bond in Keshan Allen's case.
The judge ruled he would be considered a flight risk after having only been in Alabama no more than three weeks with no ties to the community or a job.
Testimony during a preliminary hearing Thursday shows Allen was the only person in the home when Kason Grady died. Testimony showed the toddler was beaten to death and an investigator testified that Allen disciplined the child by grabbing him by the shoulder and punching him in the stomach.
Allen's case was bound over to a grand jury.
Read more HERE