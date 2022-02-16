Limestone County jail inmate's escape attempt ends with fall outside courthouse

A Limestone County jail inmate attempted to make a run for it, only to trip outside the courthouse, giving deputies time to apprehend him, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said.
Records show Isaiah Thomas Lee Hargrove, 18, of Ardmore was being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on theft and trespassing charges. The sheriff's office said on Feb. 10, he was taken to the courthouse with other inmates for hearings.
On the way out, Hargrove attempted to run away from the group. The sheriff's office said his "poorly planned escape ended abruptly when he tripped and fell to the ground, giving Sgt. John McCormick and Corrections Officer Blake Allison time to safely take him back into custody."
Hargrove now faces new charges of third-degree escape and attempting to elude law enforcement. He remains in the jail on $20,000 bond.