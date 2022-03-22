Limestone County EMA urging other ways to stay weather aware as 2 sirens remain out

Emergency management officials in Limestone County urge residents to have multiple ways to get weather alerts, especially since two of their outdoor tornado sirens aren’t working.
"We just ask that they, you know, take precautions and use another means of getting weather alerts besides sirens," Daphne Ellison, an official with Limestone County EMA, said.
It's a message that emergency officials feel should be emphasized, as the county has two tornado sirens currently not operating, and repairs aren't set to begin until April 1. Ellison said once the sirens go out, it's not an easy fix.
"Now, since Covid, we've had a hard time getting parts and things if it's something that is not already in stock," she said.
Relying on the sirens is not the most reliable way to get your weather alert, Ellison said, as heavy storms can result in them no longer working.
"Sometimes, lightning or winds can knock the siren out or cause it to be damaged, and you may not get the warning ... and that's why we ask for people to have other ways to receive their weather alerts," she said.
She said more advanced technology is the best way to stay weather aware.
"I would say the weather radio, because it's battery backed up, and if your power goes out before the storm gets there, you'll at least still have another way to receive the weather alerts," Ellison said.
"I would download any weather app that you can on your cell phone, and also we have a Smart911 that you can go in and sign up for it, and that will also give you weather alerts as well on your cell phone," she said.
