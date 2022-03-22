Limestone County EMA urging other ways to stay weather aware as 2 sirens remain out

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 15.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO LATE THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.5 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Some
higher gusts to 50 mph possible in the highest elevations of
northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 800 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama,
including the following areas, in north central Alabama, Cullman,
Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In northwest Alabama, Colbert,
Franklin AL, Lauderdale and Lawrence.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher
amounts are possible in the watch area Tuesday afternoon
through Wednesday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Limestone County EMA urging other ways to stay weather aware as 2 sirens remain out

  • Updated
  • 0
tornado siren

Emergency management officials in Limestone County urge residents to have multiple ways to get weather alerts, especially since two of their outdoor tornado sirens aren’t working.

"We just ask that they, you know, take precautions and use another means of getting weather alerts besides sirens," Daphne Ellison, an official with Limestone County EMA, said.

It's a message that emergency officials feel should be emphasized, as the county has two tornado sirens currently not operating, and repairs aren't set to begin until April 1. Ellison said once the sirens go out, it's not an easy fix.

"Now, since Covid, we've had a hard time getting parts and things if it's something that is not already in stock," she said.

Relying on the sirens is not the most reliable way to get your weather alert, Ellison said, as heavy storms can result in them no longer working.

"Sometimes, lightning or winds can knock the siren out or cause it to be damaged, and you may not get the warning ... and that's why we ask for people to have other ways to receive their weather alerts," she said.

She said more advanced technology is the best way to stay weather aware.

"I would say the weather radio, because it's battery backed up, and if your power goes out before the storm gets there, you'll at least still have another way to receive the weather alerts," Ellison said.

"I would download any weather app that you can on your cell phone, and also we have a Smart911 that you can go in and sign up for it, and that will also give you weather alerts as well on your cell phone," she said.

Stay weather aware with WAAY 31

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Rob Elvington and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you