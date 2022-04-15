 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Limestone County Coroner releases identity of woman murdered in Athens home

  • Updated
Limestone County Coroner Mike West has released the identity of the 58-year-old woman found murdered April 9 in a home on Maiden Court in Limestone County.

Diane Crane Defoor died from sharp-force injuries to her back and neck, said West.

West has ruled her death a homicide. Authorities previously said she was stabbed with a kitchen knife and beaten with a wooden bowl.

Defoor rented an apartment of the Maiden Court home's garage.

Court records show a Maryland woman is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center after being charged with the murder.

Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, of Mount Airy, is charged with capital murder, burglary and obstructing a governmental operation, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Maiden Court in Athens on April 9 to a report of a burglary in progress. The sheriff's office said Rogers was in the backyard, acting suspiciously, and attempted to lead deputies away from the home.

When deputies tried to detain her, she became irate and fought deputies until she was placed in cuffs, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found the back door open and, upon searching the residence, also found the victim. It is not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other before the attack.

Crime scene biohazard cleanup crews spent Sunday and Monday working inside the home.

Rogers is being held without bond.

