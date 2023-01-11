Limestone County coroner identifies man killed in reported logging accident

A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of an alleged logging accident Wednesday morning in Limestone County.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a logging company was working in the area of Reunion Church of Christ when 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe was killed.
Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin described the incident as "an occupational death." McLaughlin said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration would be handling the investigation.
