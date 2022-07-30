 Skip to main content
Limestone County coroner identifies Madison murder victim; officials charge ex-boyfriend

  • Updated
  • 0
Antonio Terrell Burks

Limestone County Coroner Mike West has identified the woman found murdered Thursday in Madison.

Chi Ari-Hasan McDade, 22, died from a single gunshot wound to the face, he said.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the 28,000 block of Wall Street SW in Madison, where they found the victim and 19-year-old Antonio Terrell Burks, the sheriff's office said.

Burks has been identified as McDade's ex-boyfriend. 

She was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she later died. 

Burks was arrested at the scene. The sheriff's office said investigators determined he pulled out a handgun and shot McDade during the dispute.

Burks remains in the Limestone County Detention Center on one count of murder. Bond has not been set. 

