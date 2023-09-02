Limestone County community raising funds for family who lost home and loved one

As a family is struggling to pick up the pieces, their community is trying their best to help them.
On Thursday, a fire devastated the family's home off Highway 72, killing one child in the process.
During Friday night's football game, students from Clements High School and Blue Springs Elementary were taking donations to help the family.
A foster family lived inside the home, with nearly a dozen children, so community members said the family are in significant need.
"I am really glad that the school cares about our community," said Jason Harwell, a junior at Clements High School. "They were able to raise money for the family and it really makes me happy."
Harwell said his younger brother lived at the home and actually slept in the same room where the child that died did, but he is ok.
Many students at the game know the family, making this loss even harder.
Harwell said the family needs all the help they can receive, along with the community's support.
"It would really help the families that got hurt and the kids that were in the fire," said Harwell. "Please pray for the kids around this community."
On Sunday beginning at 8:30 a.m., Clements Baptist Church is accepting clothing, food, and any other items to help the family.
You can also reach out to Eric.gray@lcsk12.org or Emily.sandlin@lcsk12.org if you are not able to attend, but still want to help.