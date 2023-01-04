Limestone County car chase ends in 3 arrests for drug trafficking, tampering with evidence

An attempted traffic stop led to a car chase and three arrests last week.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said deputies with its narcotics unit and narcotics investigators from Athens Police Department tried to stop the vehicle Dec. 29 near U.S. 72 and Shaw Road. Instead, the vehicle's driver took off, and officers could see items being thrown from the vehicle during the chase, the sheriff's office said.
Once the vehicle stopped, the three people inside were detained while officers went to find the items that had been tossed. The sheriff's office said they found three baggies with a combined weight of 54 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine.
Joshua Oneil Allen, 28, of Athens; Yuri Griffin, 38, of Athens; and Bralyn Christian Parham, 26 of Athens were each arrested on charges of drug trafficking (methamphetamine) and tampering with physical evidence.
Allen is further charged with attempting to elude by motor vehicle, and Parham faces additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
All three remain in the Limestone County Detention Center as of Wednesday.