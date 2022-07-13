Limestone County based Air Evac Lifeteam staying busy since expanding to Athens

The Athens based Air Evac Lifeteam air medical ambulance service went into operation in May.
The base they're using now is in a temporary location.
It's extremely close to Athens-Limestone Hospital.
WAAY 31 learned "within the next few months" a permanent Limestone County location will be announced.
Since May Flight Nurse Ivan Rios says they've had about 40 to 50 requests for flights.
"From the moment we take off, it's a matter of a few minutes," Flight Nurse Ivan Rios said.
In a possible life or death situation every second counts.
The temporary based is centrally located, which also means quicker response times to wherever they're needed.
The crew essentially bringing the ER to you.
"It seems like most of it is going to be motor vehicle accidents, traumatic injuries and probably the next would be medical transport from one hospital to a higher level of care," Rios says is the majority of what they respond too.
Other Air Evac Lifeteam locations locally include Scottsboro, Cullman and Tuscumbia. There are also bases in Tennessee.
The soon to be permanent Limestone County location will not be far from the temporary.
Once it's chosen, it will take about 6 to 8 months until it can be used.