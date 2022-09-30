Limestone Correctional inmate tells WAAY 31: Strike goes on; Some break ranks, report to work

The statewide prison work stop protest continued Friday, and an inmate inside Limestone Correctional Facility says they continue to miss meals and important medical treatment.
The inmate-led protest started Monday when they refused to show up to work assignments like in the kitchen, laundry and sanitation. The Alabama Department of Corrections responded by cutting back to "holiday meal" schedules, only feeding inmates twice a day. Correctional officers are picking up the added duties while the protest continues.
On Friday, a few dozen inmates broke ranks and showed up to do their assigned work posts at Limestone Correctional Facility, according to inmate Carvin Stargell.
Stargell, who has served three decades after being convicted of murder, spoke with WAAY 31 by a prison phone Friday.
"They (ADOC) are trying to play us against each other and are trying to intimidate inmates," Stargell said.
On Thursday, ADOC announced it had cancelled all inmate visitations this weekend in response to the strike.
Stargell claims ADOC has placed another inmate who did an interview on the protest with a media outlet in solitary confinement. ADOC has not responded to requests for details on the current situation inside Limestone Correctional.
"At one point they went to some gang leaders here, talked to them asked them to stop this, but they said no," Stargell alleged. "We are trying to get something done."
According to multiple sources inside Limestone Correctional, on Friday an ADOC special response team was brought in to conduct dorm searches.
"Some of the correctional officers are doing the jobs that inmates usually do. They did laundry once this week, and they have to prepare the food, pick up the trash, things inmates would normally do. It's almost impossible to run a prison without inmate labor," Stargell said.
The inmates and their supporters on the outside are demanding changes to the state's parole system, sentencing guidelines, and they want better conditions inside Alabama's prisons.