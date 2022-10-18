Limestone Correctional inmate says prison not back to ‘normal’; murdered man’s blood not cleaned up

Sources inside the Limestone Correctional Facility dispute assertions by the state corrections department that prison operations are back to normal after a three-week-long inmate protest.
Inmates started refusing to perform prison jobs Sept. 26 as part of a demand to improve prison conditions, the parole system and change sentencing laws.
An inmate who spoke with our newsroom on the phone Tuesday describes their current situation as anything but “normal.” The inmate didn’t not want to use his name fearing retaliation by ADOC staff for speaking to the media, but an Alabama Department of Corrections employee inside Limestone Correctional independently verified the inmate’s description of the current situation.
The inmate alleges “lockdown”-type conditions continue, where their movements are limited.
In their protest, inmates refused to show up for kitchen, janitorial and laundry assignments within the prisons. A "holiday meal plan" of two small meals a day and additional security measures were implemented, with inmates alleging it was retaliation and ADOC saying it was a logistical necessity.
Beyond the missed meals, inmates had hoped their protests would spur some action by lawmakers and ADOC leaders, but that didn't happen.
Yet, a civil rights attorney who represents several inmates in ongoing litigation against ADOC says inmates did get the attention on a larger scale through the protests and it is very possible they will go back on strike.
“I think a lot of correctional officers were openly supportive of the work stoppage, and a lot of the inmates were very vocal that we are not being critical of you during this work stoppage. They were clear that their grievances were with the executive branch and the legislature,” attorney Frank Ozment said.
“I think what they gained out of this is other people and other places hearing their stories and perhaps having some initiative to do some thing about it.”
The laundry list of federal lawsuits against ADOC continue to work through the courts as Alabama pushes forward with spending billions of dollars to build new prisons.
The department's own data still shows they are plagued with critical staffing shortages in their prisons and that, too, hasn't changed according to sources. Inside Limestone Correctional, routinely dozens guard thousands of inmates, something WAAY 31 was first to report.
Violence increasing
An inmate-on-inmate homicide inside Limestone Correctional on Saturday is at least the 10th prison homicide in Alabama this year, according to a review of ADOC. The data does not capture September or October.
Sources inside the prison claim inmate Kenyon Arrington, who was serving a 20-year sentence for rape, was stabbed and bled out on the concrete before prison staff responded. As of Tuesday, reports from behind prison walls allege the outline of the pool of dried blood hasn’t been cleaned up yet.
ADOC says this was an inmate-on-inmate assault and investigators have not said if anyone has been charged.
While it marks the first confirmed homicide this year at Limestone Correctional, it certainly does not reflect the reality that the facility had the most assaults systemwide for January through August with 121. Two dozen of the assaults happened in August alone. Systemwide through August, 973 assaults were reported.
Ozment said knowing what he knows about the understaffing and lack of supervision, combined with the number of weapons he says exist inside the facility, he’s shocked there hasn’t been even more deaths.
Limestone is down dozens of correctional officers and ADOC claims their efforts to hire more new officers is in place, yet even ADOC employees I spoke with off camera admit they are not making any progress and the critical staffing problems continue to make things dangerous for the officers and the inmates inside.