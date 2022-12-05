Limestone Correctional Facility worker facing bribery, other charges

A Limestone Correctional Facility employee was recently arrested on several charges.
Court records show 24-year-old Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee was arrested on Friday.
A source confirmed to WAAY 31 Andrews is employed as a correctional officer at the Limestone Correctional Facility.
His charges include bribing a public servant and using his official position for personal gain.
Seven counts each.
Court records allege Andrews "took cash for payment of contraband into Limestone Correctional Facility."
This went on for several months.
According to court records, from about July 1 to November 3rd of 2022.
A check of jail records shows Andrews is not in custody in Limestone County.
WAAY 31 has reached out to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) and Limestone County District Attorney's Office for more information about Andrew's arrest.
Alabama state troopers say they are not involved.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates on this developing story.