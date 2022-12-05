 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottom land
along the river...including low lying farm and pasture lands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.0 feet Wednesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Limestone Correctional Facility worker facing bribery, other charges

  • Updated
  • 0

Limestone Correctional Facility

Limestone Correctional Facility

A Limestone Correctional Facility employee was recently arrested on several charges.

Court records show 24-year-old Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee was arrested on Friday.

A source confirmed to WAAY 31 Andrews is employed as a correctional officer at the Limestone Correctional Facility.

His charges include bribing a public servant and using his official position for personal gain.

Seven counts each.

Court records allege Andrews "took cash for payment of contraband into Limestone Correctional Facility."

This went on for several months.

According to court records, from about July 1 to November 3rd of 2022.

A check of jail records shows Andrews is not in custody in Limestone County.

WAAY 31 has reached out to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) and Limestone County District Attorney's Office for more information about Andrew's arrest.

Alabama state troopers say they are not involved.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates on this developing story.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you