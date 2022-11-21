Limestone Correctional Facility officer faces ‘lengthy recovery’ after inmate attack

A corrections officer at Limestone Correctional Facility is recovering after an inmate attacked him Friday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Officer Ernest Sterling was taken to Huntsville Hospital with multiple fractures to his jaw and soft tissue damage to his face, according to a statement ADOC provided to WAAY.
He underwent surgery on Saturday, and “has been discharged and will have a lengthy recovery.”
The corrections department said Sterling saw inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm. Madison hit Sterling in the head several times with a serving tray, according to the release. Madison has been moved to the Donaldson facility in Bessemer.
The incident is under investigation.
In the release, ADOC Commissioner John Hamm said: “I am deeply disturbed by the assault on one of our Correctional Officers. These men and women perform a critical state service to ensure public safety and that sacrifice deserves to be recognized and applauded. Our thoughts and prayers are with officer Sterling and his family during his recovery time.”