Limestone Correctional Facility inmate charged with attempted murder after attack on officer

A former inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility now faces an attempted murder charge after an attack on an officer there.
Javonte Williams was charged in relation to a March 29 “inmate-on-officer assault at Limestone Correctional Facility,” according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
The officer received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Williams is serving 20 years on theft and burglary convictions. He’s been transferred to William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer since the incident.
The Department of Corrections did not provide any details about the attack. However, WAAY 31 previously has reported that an inmate attacked and stabbed an officer in the face on March 29 at Limestone Correctional Facility.
ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the incident.
The facility also is being scrutinized now that its warden is on mandatory leave as part of a sexual misconduct probe.