Limestone Co. teen who killed his five family members gets life without parole

The Elkmont teen who murdered his entire family will now spend the rest of his life behind bars without parole.
A Limestone County judge imposed the harshest sentence possible for Mason Sisk. He was 14 when he shot his father, John, and his siblings, Grayson and Aurora, with a single shot to the head. He shot his stepmother and six-month-old brother Colson multiple times, killing them.
Sisk kept himself tight-lipped while being escorted into the courthouse and would not answer any questions.
The judge discussed how Sisk really had no substantial reason to do this during his reading of the sentence. Sisk had friends, a girlfriend, he wasn't loner or an outcast in school; he had a few family problems, but from the evidence the court reviewed, he had a good relationship with his father and stepmother.
Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones said Sisk is the boogie man for many.
"Mason Sisk is what you're afraid of, and when you're children get up in the middle of the night and are scared because they think there's a monster in their closet or they get up in the middle of the night cause they're scared because they think there's a monster under their bed," Jones said. "Well, Mason Sisks was that monster, and he was that monster in that basement who killed those children."
The judge said this crime was premeditated and executed in a way that showed Sisk knew exactly what he would do. And that this was an evil, sick thing he did. His attorney, Shay Golden, said they are disappointed in the outcome and wish they had been able to present all of the evidence they had.
Golden said the media did not help with this case either.
"It doesn't really help defend somebody with an expected presumption of innocence when, you know, years leading up to the trial, its pounded into everybody's ears that this person has done this and is charged with this as if they are already been convicted," Golden said.
Golden said they are already discussing the appeal, which must be filed in the next 42 days. But Golden and his partner will not be the attorneys handling that appeal. They say a fresh set of eyes will be brought in.