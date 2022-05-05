Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office reviewing 2008 death; family says Casey White involved

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is re-examining the case of a Lexington woman who died in 2008. Her family alleges Casey White, a recently escaped inmate out of Lauderdale County, was involved.
The sheriff's office confirmed deputies have been in contact with the family of Christy Shelton and are reviewing the case. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said he has supplied his report from Shelton's death to the sheriff's office, as well.
Meanwhile, family members are speaking out on social media, alleging Casey White was connected to the death. Casey White has a long history of criminal violence and was awaiting trial on the capital murder of Connie Ridgeway in 2015 when he escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Authorities believe then-corrections officer Vicky White assisted in the April 29 escape. Read more on the search for their current whereabouts here.
