Limestone Co. Sheriff: Suspect offered monthly payments to investigators to avoid arrest for drugs

An Athens man who found himself facing arrest on multiple drug charges tried to avoid jail time by bribing investigators, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Instead, the suspect ended up arrested on additional charges.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said investigators with its narcotics unit arrested 33-year-old Eric Cordelle Bass on March 16. At the time, Bass had a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, 11 grams of crack cocaine, 24 grams of cocaine, 59 Roxicodone pills, marijuana and a loaded .44-caliber SPL revolver in his possession.
In an attempt to get out of the arrest, Bass offered investigators $3,700 in cash plus monthly payments, the sheriff’s office said.
Bass is now charged with possession of a controlled substance (opium or derivative), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of drug trafficking and two counts of bribery of public servants.
He was booked into the Limestone County Detention Center on $515,000 bond.