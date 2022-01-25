Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office: Athens man printed, cashed fake checks using local business accounts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Athens man after an investigation into fake checks using several local business accounts.
The sheriff’s office said reports were first made in September 2020, after the businesses began receiving copies of checks from their banks with their name and account numbers that didn’t match the checks used by the businesses. The checks appeared to be made out to people who weren’t associated with the business and were cashed at local grocery or convenience stores.
During the investigation, 35-year-old Carl Wayne Lucas was developed as a suspect, and on Friday, investigators searched his residence. The sheriff’s office said the search uncovered printers, computers, fake checks, blank check paper, checkbooks and identifying information for various people.
Lucas now faces charges of identity theft, first-degree theft and trafficking in stolen identities. He remained Tuesday in the Limestone County Jail with bond set at $57,500.
Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.