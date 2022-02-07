Limestone Co. Sheriff candidates special forum

A new sheriff will soon be elected in Limestone County, and citizens had a chance to meet the five republican candidates Monday night at a public forum.
It is the first time a republican candidate has a real shot at winning, now that long-serving democrat Mike Blakely will not be on the ballot for the first time in almost forty years. He was convicted of theft and ethics violations, and removed from office back in August.
The Athens-Limestone Republican Women hosted the special forum as a chance for the public to meet the new candidates, since it is the first time many citizens will be voting for someone new.
"Let the public come and hear these gentlemen who are running for such an important office here in Limestone County. We lost Sheriff Blakely and he had been with us for such a long time, and so this is new territory for us," explains Laura Leigh Prater, the president of the Athens-Limestone Republican Women.
She says they held the forum this month to give citizens plenty of time to get to know the candidates before the May primaries.