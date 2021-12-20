Limestone Co. Sheriff: Athens woman caught stealing gifts from neighbor’s Christmas tree

An Athens woman is in jail after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said she stole gifts from a neighbor’s Christmas tree.
Sarah Rose Gregory, 35, is charged with burglary. The sheriff’s office said she broke into a residence in the 25,000 block of Beatline Road and took gifts from under the tree, a debit card, jewelry, change and clothing.
The homeowner told deputies Gregory was seen kneeled between two hedges near the home’s back porch. Gregory was confronted and then “ran in the direction of her residence located near the victim’s residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found the gifts, clothing and debit card in the yard – and Gregory on her front porch. They found the jewelry and change inside Gregory’s residence.
Gregory was booked in the Limestone County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,500.