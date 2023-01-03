Limestone Co. Schools BOE approves money to repair burst pipes, water damage

On Tuesday morning, the Limestone County Schools Board of Education called a special meeting to approve a 'Declaration of Emergency' to repair water damage within four different schools.
This was a result of the freezing temperatures last week.
School leaders said Sugar Creek Elementary and Johnson Elementary School suffered several water leaks in classrooms. East Limestone High School and Tanner High School have leaks in the football bathrooms.
The declaration will allow the school to use funds to make repairs before students return to campus on January 4.