Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 7 IN EFFECT
UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN              LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN              LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR,
DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE,
LYNCHBURG, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.

Limestone Co. Schools BOE approves money to repair burst pipes, water damage

  • Updated
  • 0
Limestone County Schools logo

On Tuesday morning, the Limestone County Schools Board of Education called a special meeting to approve a 'Declaration of Emergency' to repair water damage within four different schools.

This was a result of the freezing temperatures last week.

School leaders said Sugar Creek Elementary and Johnson Elementary School suffered several water leaks in classrooms. East Limestone High School and Tanner High School have leaks in the football bathrooms. 

The declaration will allow the school to use funds to make repairs before students return to campus on January 4. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

