Limestone Co. officials approve reducing Nick Davis Road speed limit; residents say it's not enough

The Limestone County Commission recently approved reducing the speed limit on Nick Davis Road by 10 miles. Some residents say more needs to be done.
The residents say they need more action in order to feel safe, but the district's county commissioner said the decision was made based purely on data he's received.
"I had it up to here, OK?" said Robert McClear, a resident near the intersection of Nick Davis Road and Menefee Road.
Many people who live near the intersection say they’ve witnessed far too many drivers ignore the stop sign there, which has either led to an accident or an unnecessary close call.
McClear said he's witnessed nearly 60 accidents.
His neighbor, Richard McLaury, hasn't witnessed that many, but he has witnessed enough to want to see changes come to the neighborhood.
"I have witnessed — myself, personally — I’d say, at least seven accidents," he said.
Both McClear and McLaury said they and their neighbors deserve more than a 10-mph reduction from 55 to 45 mph to improve the traffic situation. They said the problems have already caused one neighbor to uproot and leave.
"He’s had so many cars landed in his driveway and yard and everything else that he got fed up and moved. Because of these accidents," said McClear.
Limestone County District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said he hears those concerns, but the amount of accidents the residents are reporting are very different from the data he's gotten.
He's asked that the residents provide evidence to him, but so far, he’s received nothing, he said.
"All I can do is work off data provided by the Alabama Highway Patrol, and it showed, I think, 10 accidents in five years, with six being failure — failure to stop, yield at the stop sign, that resulted in accidents," said Barksdale.
Barksdale said the decision to reduce the speed limit came after thorough research with the county engineer.
"It would be prudent to reduce that speed limit to 45 miles per hour, because we are going to have additional traffic. It’s going to be construction entrances with a lot of truck traffic going into the new subdivisions," he said.
McClear said with the countless number of video evidence he’s given to state troopers, if the county just does a little bit of digging, they'll see why residents are so concerned.
"He needs to do his job. I’m not here to do his job. I don’t get paid for it," McClear said. "These people around here in this area are real concerned about this intersection and our children, point-blank."
Barksdale said public safety is a top concern, but there isn't enough money to do everything that people in the neighborhood are requesting. He said drivers in the area need to take some responsibility.