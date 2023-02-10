Limestone Co. natives playing for the Eagles have a day dedicated to them

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and the people of Limestone Co. will have their eyes on the Eagles and two of their own playing on the team.
Feb. 12 has been named Quez Watkins and Reed Blankenship Day in honor of the two Eagles players. Blankenship, a former West Limestone High School and Middle Tennessee State football player, and Watkins, a former Athens High School and University of Southern Mississippi football player, both grew up in Limestone Co. County Commissioner, Collin Daly, said these two men are an inspiration for kids and that is why he and Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks dedicated the day to them.
"We wanted to show hope with young kids that hey don't never give up on your dreams," Daly said.
In downtown Athens, most shops have their windows painted to support the two players. Daly said the community has rallied around Watkins and Blankenship and that this game has brought them together.
"You know it's showing hometown support," Daly said. "It's just good for the community because it's just something they can bond together."
Watkin's former high school coach, Allen Creasy, said to have two of their own playing in the Super Bowl at the same time is unheard of for many towns.
"Most communities don't have an opportunity to have a guy that plays in the Super Bowl, and we have one here and of course reed Blankenship from right down the road here from us playing on the same team, and that's an awesome thing," Creasy said.
The Limestone Co. courthouse will be lit up green Sunday night in honor of Watkins and Blankenship's Super Bowl debut, and various watch parties will be happening around town.