Limestone Co. missing teen found safe

UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reports she's been found safe.
From earlier:
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teen.
15-year-old Leilan Auwae was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3:10 off East Limestone Road in Athens. She was wearing torn jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt and black lace up boots.
Auwae is 5'2" with brown hair and eyes. She has a dimple on her right cheek and a nose ring.
If you have any information on where she is, call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111 or call 911.