Limestone Co. inmate recaptured on top of roof has long criminal history

"Get him as quick as possible and keep the community safe."
That's what was running through Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin's head when he heard an inmate escaped from the Limestone County Courthouse.
The sheriff says Nathan Harville was one of the 20 inmates set to appear in court Wednesday morning.
While being transported, he ran.
Witnesses say he ran from the front of the courthouse down Market Street and on to Marion Street.
Deputies lost sight of Harville when a citizen pointed out he's on the roof.
"We're not real sure how he got up to the top of the roof." Sheriff McLaughlin said after pointing out Harville was in handcuffs the entire time.
Deputies surrounded the buildings leaving the inmate with nowhere to go.
The sheriff then got up on the roof and took Harville back into custody.
Athens Fire and Rescue then came with a bucket truck to get both men down.
Witnesses say they could hear Harville running on the roof, but decided to stay put when they heard deputies talk about an inmate.
Abigail Pugh had just arrived to work at Medical Massage Therapy when she saw the bucket truck working to get to the roof. She asked her coworker what was happening.
"She was like, 'There's literally an inmate on top of the buildings over here.' I was pretty surprised," Pugh said.
Others who work in the area say they aren't too surprised after hearing what happened.
"Criminals are going to do anything they can to try to escape, and so I'm not really surprised that someone tried, but none of them really get any far. Thankfully!" Timothy Brown, who works across the street from where the inmate was caught, said.
The sheriff says it took them less than 10 minutes to get Harville back into custody.
Sheriff McLaughlin says he is aware that inmates are most likely to escape during the transports to the courthouse. However, they do take all the precautions they can to avoid any issues.
"We do the best job we can. It's never ideal to take someone in custody out of a secure facility the way we have to do it here. Right now, we have to do that. We don't have an option to. We did everything we were supposed to do, which is why we were able to apprehend him as fast as we were," Sheriff McLaughlin explained.
He along with command staff and supervisors will be looking at their current procedures to see if there's anything different they can do to prevent it from happening again.
"Obviously, anytime you have something like this happen you look at what you can do differently," Sheriff McLaughlin said.
People who work in the area say they're not too worries about any other future escape attempts.
"I have the full trust of the sheriff's department right now. I think they did a good job," Pugh said.
"I believe they're doing everything they can to ensure public safety, and to keep things under control. I mean, things happen, so I'm not overly concerned at all," Brown added.
Criminal History
Harvell will face an escape charge for Wednesday's incident. Deputies are investigating to see if any one else helped him escape.
Sheriff McLaughlin says Harvell was set to appear in court on assault and prison contraband charges.
Court records say Harvell attacked a man in March breaking his ribs and puncturing his lung.
He is also accused of making his own metal shank while in jail.
However, this isn't his first run-in with the law. Harvell has a long list of charges going back to 2010 from assault to burglary and robbery to harassment, contempt of court, possession of an illegal substance with intent to distribute and even intimidating a witness ahead of trial.