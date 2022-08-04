Limestone Co. barricade suspect caught early Thursday morning

The man who escaped deputies Tuesday after barricading himself inside a home is now in custody.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, as of about 3:00 a.m. Thursday, Toney Wesley Brown was caught.
Late Wednesday night, deputies received reports of sightings of Brown in the area of New Bethel Rd. and Upper Fort Hampton Rd. It is unclear if that is the area Brown was captured.
Brown was wanted for:
- 2 counts of stalking 1st degree domestic violence
- 2 counts of violation of a domestic violence protective order
- Domestic violence 3rd degree menacing
