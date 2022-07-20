 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Lightning strike leaves 1 soldier dead, 9 injured during a training exercise

A lightning strike during a training exercise killed one soldier and injured 9 others on June 20.

 Michael Holahan/USA Today Network

One soldier was killed and nine others were injured when lightning struck during a military training exercise at Fort Gordon near Augusta, Georgia, Wednesday, a garrison spokesperson confirmed.

The ten soldiers were conducting a field training exercise around 11:10 a.m. when the lighting strike occurred, Anne Bowman, a public affairs officer, told CNN. The extent of the nine soldiers' injuries is unknown, she said.

The name of the soldier who died will be released once their family has been notified.

Around the time of the strike, a storm was moving through the area from the northwest to the southeast at roughly 45 miles per hour, according to CNN Weather. The temperature was around 80 degrees.

Eleven weather-related deaths in 2021 were attributed to lightning, according to the National Weather Service.

Other soldiers have died during training exercises in the US this year, including Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, who was killed by a bear in Alaska, and US Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, 20, who died during a vehicle-involved incident in Washington state.

In March, another soldier was killed in an incident involving two helicopters at an airfield at Georgia's Fort Stewart.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Mike Saenz contributed to this report.