Lightning strike kills cattle on Marshall County farm

Monday's severe storms left many areas with damage to their homes and even one death.
For a Marshall County family, they were left with a number of dead livestock.
Roger Head has lived on his farm for nearly 35 years, and he's had his share of severe weather there including the tornadoes of 2011 that destroyed his home.
However, when Monday's lightning storm swept through the area, he was not prepared for the aftermath.
There were 19 head of cattle struck, killing all of them.
Although there were dark clouds and vivid lightning, it happened so fast for Head.
"It happened so quickly. I know they were forecasting bad weather, but it just came up on us quickly,” said Head. “You know, we had some heavy winds, real dark clouds and lightning. We had a total of 19 – nine cows and nine calves and our bull.”
All of the cattle were buried beside the tree where they were hit by lightning. The remaining herd that were in another location of the farm were uninjured.
Unfortunately, the insurance policy that covers the farm does not cover the loss of the 19 head of cattle.
Heard says he'll pick up the pieces and continue farming.
"Well, you just got to go on man. You know, you can't quit. You've got to continue on. Take your loss and deal with it," said Heard. "I advise people to seek shelter. Don't just stay out in it. And I've been one to do it myself. If I was out doing something, I just thought I had to finish up. Well it will be okay, it won't be me. But you know, it could be. And I'd advise everyone to seek shelter."