Lightning strike causes house fire in Madison County

A lightning strike caused a house to set on fire in Toney Friday morning.
According to Toney Volunteer Fire Department President Heath Jones, the fire started in the attic of a 1,400 square-foot residence after being struck by lightning.
Jones said no one was injured, but seven people were displaced.
The incident occurred in the 500 block of Beaver Dam Road in Toney, according to the fire department.
Units from Toney, Harvest, Meridianville and Huntsville responded. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services was on standby as well.