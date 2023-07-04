Lightning damages Decatur homes, reminds us to take precautions during thunderstorms

Monday's severe weather left its mark in North Alabama with strong winds, heavy rain and vivid lightning – lightning that caused fires at two homes in Decatur.
Although lightning is an environmental condition that happens year round, most deadly lightning strikes occur in the summer when more people are outside.
Lightning kills about 20 people in the U.S. each year, and hundreds more are severely injured.
Monday’s lightning strikes and the fires they sparked damaged two Decatur homes on the same street.
One of the homes took a hit that tore a hole directly in the roof. Luckily, no one was injured.
Fire officials say that these lightning hits remind us all to be weather aware.
"We had two residential fires within minutes of each other in the same neighborhood, same street even,” said Lt. Brandon Sivley of Decatur Fire & Rescue. “It's kind of the old adage, when you hear the thunder roar, get indoors. That's something we preach and urge people to take it seriously, so I'll say yesterday was a good reminder."
WAAY 31's Meteorologist Carson Meredith gives insight into this weather concern as well.
"Well, any time of the year lightning can be incredibly dangerous. In fact, it's one of nature's leading killers. It's not tornados, it's not hurricanes – it's lightning," said Meredith. "Especially during the summer months, there's a lot more fuel in the atmosphere for thunderstorms to fuel up. And that's a good reason why summertime storms can be so electric whether they're severe or not."
Meredith warns that people should not try to take shelter under trees if there is no other shelter nearby. Meredith points out that, if a tree is struck by lightning, it would be very dangerous to be under the fallen debris.
According to the National Weather Service, cloud to ground lightning occurs 20 to 25 million times a year.
