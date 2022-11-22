Light showers Tuesday morning, holiday weekend rain chances going up

Spotty showers are possible through noon today. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds will allow temperatures to reach 60 this afternoon. Highs are in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.
Unfortunately, the holiday weekend continues to trend wetter. Rain is still expected to arrive Thursday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is possible Thursday night and early Friday. The rain becomes off and on during the day Friday before another round of rain Saturday. Rainfall amounts up to 2 inches will be common. Locally higher amounts up to 3 inches can't be ruled out.
TUESDAY: Spotty AM showers, mild afternoon. Highs near 60. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: Calm.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: Calm.