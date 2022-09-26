LifeSouth encouraging blood donations as nonprofit prepares for Hurricane Ian's impact

As Hurricane Ian nears the U.S., LifeSouth is preparing to help anyone who may find themselves in need of a blood donation.
The nonprofit community blood bank serves 125 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. In the past, when hurricanes hit Alabama, LifeSouth centers in the other two states stepped up to make sure Alabama hospitals and patients had the blood supply they needed.
Now, LifeSouth is asking eligible Alabamians to donate and help centers in our state do the same for Florida and Georgia.
"With Hurricane Ian tracking towards Florida and Georgia, our concern is the possible effects the hurricane and subsequent tropical storm will have on center operations and ability to receive donors and collect blood in those affected areas," the nonprofit said in a release.
Donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Photo ID is required to donate.
Donor centers are located in Albertville, Cullman, Decatur, Florence and Madison. Bloodmobiles will also be available in Florence, Muscle Shoals, Athens, Decatur, Hartselle, Falkville, Huntsville, Madison, Trinity, Cullman, Arab, and Guntersville over the next week.
