Life at sea during the Korean War

Remembering the Korean War. Thursday marks 70 years since military leaders signed the armistice which formally ended the war.
It's often known as the Forgotten War- but for many the scars run deep to this day.
Nearly 5 million people died in Korea. Over 100, Americans were wounded. Nearly 40,000 Americans were killed in action.
Today we honor and remember their sacrifices, and thank those who are still here with us, like George Painter.
“I joined the Navy right out of high school. I wanted to join before I was 18 but my mother wouldn’t sign for me," explained Painter with a smile, "(because) If you went in at 17 you got to go on a 'kiddie cruise' which was just 3.5 years, but as it turned out it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Adjusting to military life for this Pennsylvania farm boy wasn't easy.
"People don’t realize, they think you just went in the service and had a good time and thanked you for your service, but they don’t realize what you give up," he said, "You give up all that childhood youth, late teen, early 20s with your family and you’re just swept away into a new world."
Like most sailors, George Painter's Navy Career started pretty basic.
“Swabbing decks and hauling in the big ropes from the shore and then I became a quartermaster and that involved the steering of the ship and tracking stars at night."
Painter was on a transport ship.
“We carried 3,000 to 4,000 troops on the ship, but that was it. I never got on Korean soil because the ship I was on, we didn’t have armament to protect ourselves, we had a little bit but not enough," he explained. He spent months at sea transporting troops to and from Japan.
“I would mingle with the troops and it was happy times and it was very sad times. Most of the troops didn’t know where Korea was," Painter remembered.
He credits the Navy with giving him one of his fondest memories.
"When I was in 7th or 8th grade, there was a picture of Mt. Fujiyama and I thought to myself when I was that age, I’d like to see Mt. Fujiyama and my first trip to Japan when we were coming into the Yokohama Harbor there was Mt. Fujiyama," his eyes lit up, "Right in front of me. I couldn’t believe it. I said 'thank you Lord for giving me my wish. It was gorgeous, I’ll always remember that but other than that it was just routine Navy work."
His smile then faded, as he thought about a few dark memories that still linger.
"Coming back, especially when I was on the on the bridge as a I'm looking down and seeing those boxes and boxes of troops never came home, it still makes me cry," Painters eyes swelled, "I thank goodness it was not me, but it's still heartbreaking to see, and I can't imagine what these Gold Star mothers go through."
George Painter spent 2.5 years on the ship before he was accepted to dental tech school.
Years later he put down roots here in Huntsville and had a dental practice for 56 years. He retired at the age of 82.
George Painter turned 90 last month.