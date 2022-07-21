'Lie after lie': Some residents still waiting on payment from 3M water contamination settlement

Some people who fought 3M and Daiken over water contamination and won say they're still waiting on their checks.
3M and Daiken agreed to a $12 million water contamination class action settlement to resolve claims they contaminated water in parts of North Alabama.
Courtland resident Sharon Murray told WAAY 31 she received a check in April from Stewart & Stewart, the law firm handling payments.
Murray said the check was not all that was owed to her. She said her 97-year-old father also received a check, but it wasn't in the right amount, either.
Since then, Murray said, they haven't received anything — and they aren't alone.
"Why are the people not receiving the checks?" Murray said. "Other law firms have paid their people. What are they doing with the money? Where is the money? People can't get any answers. I can't get any answers."
Murray said she sent her father's check back as she was instructed to do. She said the law firm told her they never got it.
That was in May.
Murray said she stopped by Stewart & Stewart in Anniston on Monday to try to talk to someone, but they told her they couldn't talk to her.
She told WAAY 31 she wasn't the only person there looking for a check that day.
Another woman, who lives in Hillsboro, said the firm told her the check she was looking for was sent to Decatur. The woman said her husband and daughter received their checks, but she never got hers, despite them all having the same address.
She said she was told Stewart & Stewart wanted to see if anyone cashed the check that was sent to the wrong address before proceeding.
Murray said she is very frustrated with how this is being handled.
"I was right there at the firm, and they would not even talk to me," Murray said. "That leads me to believe you're liars. You got the money. You're gaining interest off this money. You gave certain people checks. Give everyone their checks."
WAAY 31 reached out to Stewart & Stewart by phone and text on Thursday, but we still haven't heard back.
We'll let you know when we do.