Levi Randolph Summer Classic brings high-flying action to Madison

Big names and big shots set the scene Saturday evening at Bob Jones High School where Levi Randolph hosted his Summer Classic.
An exciting night on the hardwood, with big names like Hazel Green’s Kira Lewis in attendance and on the court, guys like Huntsville's John Petty Jr., Trevor Lacey, New England Patriots’ LB Mack Wilson, and of course, Levi Randolph.
The squads did not hold back on offense, showing off the deep balls and the alley-oops in the high scoring affair.
But it was the culmination of a long day for Randolph, who also hosted a youth basketball camp earlier Saturday.
A standout during his time with the Crimson Tide, Randolph was back where it all began -- showing the youngsters how it's done. The 29-year-old has had a lot of recent success playing in Europe and says it means the world to him to give back to the community and help mold the next group of stars.
“I’ve traveled all over the world, I’ve played in a lot of places, you know, I’ve always had the goal of wanting to come home and give back, try to help the youth. They’re next up so as much as I can give to them then you know that means a lot to me,” Randolph said. “Kids are sponges. You know, you want to be a good influence, a good role model -- give back as much as possible, try to teach them as much as possible and it feels good to see that they're having fun.”