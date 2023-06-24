Levi Randolph hosts 3rd annual Summer Classic

Madison native and former Crimson Tide guard Levi Randolph was back at Bob Jones High School Saturday to host his 3rd annual Summer Classic.
Randolph, who won the 2010 6A Player of the Year with the Patriots, has become a star overseas -- making an impact for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel.
Still, the Bob Jones alum feels it's important to give back to the community that made him the man he is today.
"It means a lot. To be able to come back and just give back a little bit of what I've learned along the years means so much to me. You know, I started here," Randolph said of his camp.
"It means a lot to me to be able to have all these kids come out. We have a lot of kids this year and we hope to continue to grow. So, just to see the smile on their face and hopefully they have fun."
Of course, the camp is only half of the fun.
Each year, Randolph also hosts a celebrity basketball game, which he and other stars play in.
This year, the roster included local basketball legends like John Petty Jr. (Jemison) and Kira Lewis Jr. (Hazel Green) as well as NFL players like Super Bowl LIV champion Reggie Ragland (Bob Jones).
📹Action from the 2023 Levi Randolph (@LeviRandolph20) Summer Classic celebrity game: pic.twitter.com/zWFRjamwYS— Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) June 25, 2023