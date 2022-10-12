Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee

We will be closely monitoring a line of strong to severe storms ahead of our next cold front later today. The severe weather risk has been upgraded to a Level 2 out of 5 for the Shoals, Madison, Giles, and Morgan Counties, while the rest of North Alabama remains under a Level 1 risk.
There will be three bands of rain and storms this afternoon. The first band of shower will bring rain to our southern counties around lunchtime and move to the north and west into the Sand Mountain area. A secondary, stronger line of storms will move in the Shoals around dinnertime tonight and move south and east through our area. Starting just after dinnertime, our third and final line of storms will move to the Shoals and again move south and east.
This fast moving line of storms will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds up to 60 MPH, and maybe a spin up tornado between 4 and 11 PM tonight.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates all day.
By wake-up times on Thursday, we will all be dry and by mid-morning most of the cloud cover has left us and we will be well on our way to having a mostly sunny, slightly cooler, and altogether pleasant end of the work-week.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers this morning, strong storms late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: S 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Lingering showers and storms ending by sunrise. Lows around 60. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.