'Let's do what's best for our nation': Madison County leaders want Space Command in Huntsville

In the wake of Rep. Dale Strong asking for a House Armed Services Committee investigation into the decision-making behind Space Command's future home, local Alabama politicians have come out in support.
It has been more than two years since then-President Donald Trump announced his intentions to move Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville.
Since then, there have been delays in the transition from the Rocky Mountain region to the South.
"I don't know if frustration is the right word," said Mac McCutcheon, chairman of the Madison County Commission. "We are anxious to have the decision made, especially when you go back and look at the years of study that was done by the Department of Defense."
Within this past month, an NBC report stated the Biden administration decided to reverse course, keeping Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs, due largely to Alabama's restrictive abortion laws.
McCutcheon said he's upset the decision has become what he called political.
"It's been very disappointing to see that because we're talking about the security and safety of our nation," said McCutcheon. "This community is very pro-military [and] we've always worked very well with our military."
On Friday, McCutcheon, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Madison Mayor Paul Finley released a joint statement sharing their concerns about the selection process in Washington.
Before making a final decision, McCutcheon said the White House needs to look at a years-long independent study conducted which showed Huntsville was the perfect place for Space Command headquarters.
"Everything that is needed for Space Command is here," said McCutcheon. "Let's do what's best for our nation."