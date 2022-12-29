Less than a month after acquittal for capital murder, Hartselle man back in jail for stolen firearm

A Hartselle man is back in jail on charges related to a stolen firearm, just three weeks after being released from jail because a jury had found him not guilty of capital murder.
Decatur Police said Zachary Bernard Williams, 34, was pulled over Wednesday for an unspecified "traffic infraction" near the intersection of Eighth Street and Fifth Avenue.
During the stop, it was revealed Williams was carrying a firearm despite prior convictions making it illegal for him to do so, and that the firearm had been reported stolen through Huntsville Police Department, police said.
Williams was arrested and charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and second-degree receiving stolen property. He is being held at the Morgan County Jail without bond due to his status as a parolee.
The return to jail comes just weeks after Williams was tried and found not guilty of three counts of capital murder related to the 2019 fatal shooting of Michael Irvin Jr.
Williams was accused of working with Ulysses Wilkerson to break into a home on Marion Street in Decatur, where they shot and killed Irvin while his then-4-year-old daughter was present.
The jury returned their verdict Dec. 9, allowing Williams to walk free. Wilkerson has yet to face trial for his alleged role in Irvin's death.