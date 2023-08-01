Less humid Tuesday, stormy end to the workweek

Tuesday brings slightly less humid conditions and high temperatures sitting in the low 90s with the slightest hint of a breeze. We'll remain dry from rain throughout the day.
Wednesday features slightly more cloud cover and isolated rain chances in the afternoon, primarily west of the Interstate 65 corridor and in southern Tennessee. Not all of us will see rain. Even those of us that do should be dry by late afternoon. High temperatures will sit in the low 90s yet again but will be significantly more humid. Very isolated rain chances stay in the forecast overnight but the vast majority will remain dry throughout the night.
Thursday and Friday both feature morning and afternoon scattered storm chances that could impact your morning commute, so be sure to leave an extra few minutes early as you head out the door. High temperatures will sit in the upper 80s and low 90s each day, respectively.
The good news is, this weekend will be dry with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low and mid-90s with a nice breeze.
TUESDAY: Sunny and less humid. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.