Less humid and sunny on Wednesday

Rain chances continue to decrease during the evening hours. A few stray showers are possible until sunset. As a weak cold front passes through tonight, you will notice clearing skies and a drop in humidity. Many of us will wake up to plenty of sunshine and lows in the upper 60s.
Grab the sunglasses! Clouds stay away for the next couple of days as winds track from the north and northwest. It will still be hot with highs in the low 90s through Thursday. Humidity begins to build back on Friday along with more cloud cover and increased rain chances. Looks like our next best chance for storms arrives on Friday night.
Plan for rain at times during the Labor Day weekend. While no day will be a washout, Sunday and Monday daytime highs will stay in the upper 80s thanks to mostly cloudy sky conditions and scattered storms. If you have outdoor plans, keep track of the changes in the forecast with our weather app.
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: NW 5 to 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs around 90. Wind: N 5 to 10 MPH.