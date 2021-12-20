Leon Douglas hosts free basketball camp in Huntsville

Former Alabama and NBA star Leon Douglas was in Huntsville on Monday to host a free basketball clinic for local youth.
There were over 100 children in attendance for the camp which was held at the Calvary Hill Community Center.
Douglas got help from other local basketball stars including: Bobby Lee Hurt, Alabama A&M coach Van Pettaway and former Auburn player Brandon Robinson as well as many other area coaches.
The Colbert County native plans on returning to Huntsville in the spring to host another free clinic to give back to the north Alabama community.