Leighton woman indicted for arson over fight about cigarette with brother

A Leighton woman was indicted on an arson charge by a Colbert County grand jury after investigators say she lit her brother's bedroom door on fire while he was inside.
Authorities say Sanders also lit her brother's motorcycle on fire. He was injured while trying to put the fire out.
Investigators say Sanders lit the door and motorcycle on fire because her brother wouldn't give her a cigarette.
It all happened in the 1,400 block of Turkey Farm Road around 6:00 a.m. on February 19.
Landers is scheduled to be arraigned June 23.