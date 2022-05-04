Leighton man charged with multiple child sex crimes after abuse caught on video

A Leighton man faces multiple charges after a video of him sexually abusing a child in front of others led to a courthouse altercation and a confession, records show.
Edward Clarence Jenkins, 50, was arrested April 29 in Colbert County after investigators were called to a dispute at the county courthouse. According to a complaint filed by one of the investigators, Jenkins was in dispute with multiple people, including someone who claimed they had video evidence of Jenkins sexually abusing a child.
The person said they were in the backseat of the car when Jenkins picked up the victim from school, allegedly to take her to a doctor’s appointment in Muscle Shoals. Instead, Jenkins assaulted the victim, and the person caught it on video.
When they arrived to report it at the courthouse, Jenkins followed, and an altercation ensued, the complaint reads. Investigators separated Jenkins and the person for individual interviews.
It is during Jenkins’ interview, the complaint states, that Jenkins admitted to picking the victim up from school. He said she was upset, so he began to rub her back, then touched her inappropriately. Jenkins allegedly claimed it was the first time that had ever happened and that “he planned on turning himself in because he could not live with what he did.”
At the Cramer Children’s Center, other interviews showed a different story. The complaint, filed by one of the investigators, says three children were interviewed. One said they had witnessed several sexual acts; another said they hadn’t witnessed anything; and the victim said Jenkins was comforting her because she was upset and accidentally touched her butt.
The victim did not disclose any other incidents, according to the complaint.
In a later interview with investigators, Jenkins changed his story again.
This time, he allegedly admitted to abusing the victim multiple times over the course of eight or nine months. He also admitted to sending and receiving explicit photos, including from the victim while they were at school.
Jenkins has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse and five counts of sodomy. He remains in the Colbert County Jail as of Wednesday. Bond has not been set.
Records show a judge has ordered the case to be presented to a grand jury.