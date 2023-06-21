Leighton man arrested after Franklin County deputies find meth, 35 firearms

A Leighton man was arrested after deputies found methamphetamine and numerous firearms at a property in the Newburg community.
Abe Dennis Scott, 33, was charged with drug trafficking and certain person forbidden to possess a firearm, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, Franklin County deputies executed a search warrant on a property in Newburg that had been the subject of investigation after numerous drug complaints in recent weeks.
Deputies located approximately 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine and 35 firearms.
The sheriff’s office says Scott has a guilty plea in Marion County for drug trafficking in 2023. Deputies say he was supposedly sentenced in that case and was due to report to prison later in June for his sentence.
The sheriff’s office says Scott also has several domestic violence arrests in recent years.
Scott was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center and awaits a bond hearing.
Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Russellville Police Department, and Red Bay Police Department assisted in the search warrant.