Legendary band Alabama will perform in Huntsville during new 'Roll on North America' tour

Legendary band, Alabama, is coming to Huntsville!
Here is the Von Braun Center's full news release on the upcoming concert:
Multi-platinum selling country rock group Alabama has announced an all new 2023 tour “Roll on North America.” The tour will include a stop in Huntsville at Von Braun Center Propst Arena on Friday, Dec. 1, featuring very special guest Lee Greenwood. This will mark the second “Roll On” Tour in the band’s 50+ year history since 1984. This will mark Lee Greenwood’s first time in the market since his tribute celebration in 2021, which is the fifth highest grossing event in VBC history.
Tickets range from $39.75 to $154.75 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the VBC Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com. All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change. A service charge is added to each ticket.
Over 50 years ago, cousins Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen and the late Jeff Cook left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. It's a classic American tale of rags to riches. From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields to international stars, Alabama went on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music.
Quality songs that have become the soundtrack for American life are the foundation for Alabama's stellar career. The group introduced rock style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience that has inspired many of today's brightest country stars including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. While their music continues to stand the test of time, their numbers and stats are beyond compare.
Five decades since starting the band, Alabama has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of CMA, GRAMMY®, and ACM Awards. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, they are world-class philanthropists who have raised millions of dollars for various charities.
Visit TheAlabamaband.com for more info.