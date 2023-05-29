Legacy cemented: No. 13 Tigers to host Southern Miss, Samford, Penn in Auburn Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Hosting a second consecutive NCAA Tournament regional for the first time in program history, Auburn learned Monday that the Tigers will welcome Southern Miss, Samford and Penn to the Plains this weekend.
“A big, big deal,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “A credit to our assistant coaches, all of our staff and these amazing players of breeding some consistency in the program. Last year was pretty special here. To be able to do it again, I’m looking forward to it.”
The regional appearance is the Tigers’ 24th all-time, including the fifth under Thompson in the past six postseasons. Auburn is 51-33 in regional play, including 11-2 under the eighth-year head coach.
Auburn earned the No. 13 national seed. The Auburn regional is paired with the Clemson Regional, which features No. 4 national seed Clemson, Lipscomb, Charlotte and Tennessee. The regional winners will advance to next week’s super regional.
The top-seed in the regional, Auburn (34-21-1, 17-13) will take on No. 4 seed Penn (32-14) Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Also included in the field are No. 2 seed Southern Miss (41-17) and No. 3 seed Samford (36-23), which will play Friday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
“Three proud schools that are playing great which you’ll find at this point in the season,” Thompson said of the Tigers’ regional opponents. “We’re excited to host them in Auburn.”
Auburn is one of two SEC institutions – and only five in the NCAA – to host in back-to-back seasons, along with Florida, Miami (Florida), Oklahoma State and Stanford.
“It’s a big step for this program,” said Kason Howell, a fifth-year outfielder and team captain. “It’s a milestone that this program has reached and we couldn’t be more excited. This is the goal, to host regionals and for the road to Omaha to go through Auburn, Alabama, as many years as it can.”
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to do this,” said SEC All-Freshman team member Ike Irish. “I think it’s going to be awesome. I think our fans are going to show out and it’s going to be so much fun. Hopefully we can enjoy the moment.”
Below is information the three teams traveling to Plainsman Park and tickets for the Auburn Regional.
OPPONENT INFORMATION
No. 2 seed Southern Miss
Record: 41-17, 22-8 Sun Belt
RPI: No. 21
All-time series: Auburn leads, 5-2
No. 3 seed Samford
Record: 36-23, 15-6 SoCon
RPI: No. 62
All-time series: Auburn leads, 77-25-1
No. 4 seed Penn
Record: 32-14, 16-5 Ivy League
RPI: No. 116
All-time series: Auburn leads, 1-0
TICKET INFORMATION
Currently all advanced tickets for the regional are sold out. Limited numbers of tickets may become available for purchase on gameday based on the participating teams' needs and stadium capacity. If participating teams return tickets, they would be made available for purchase on-line by mid-morning on gamedays. There is no guarantee teams will return tickets for sale.
Limited numbers of tickets may become available for purchase at the gates based on stadium capacity. If any tickets become available, they will be sold in person at Plainsman Park on a first come, first serve basis around first pitch.
Fans are encouraged to check StubHub for tickets in the re-sale market.