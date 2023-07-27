Legacy 4 Korean War Veterans Foundation: Remembering, Helping, Inspiring

Dozens of veterans and area leaders attended the 17th annual luncheon honoring Korean War veterans at Redstone Arsenal.
Thursday's highly anticipated event for local Korean War veterans and their families is a labor of love by the Legacy 4 Korean War Veterans Foundation. The hearts behind it all belong to Sam and KC Bertling.
"I'd go the gate with my barley and beans and put it into his bowl and then come back and I never told anyone," explained KC Bertling.
What started as an unexplained desire to help a Korean War veteran as a young school girl, has turned into years of service and generosity to veterans.
"I just want to serve a hot meal," she said with a smile.
That's exactly what KC and Sam Bertling do with the annual luncheon, and it's with the help of community sponsors.
"I believe it’s a tremendous blessing from God and it’s motivating seeing other people want to come out and be part of your organization and join with you and help us," KC expressed.
"When we first started, of course we were funding everything and as we grew, I said you know we have to look for some support because it takes a lot to put on those events," explained Sam Bertling. "So, we became a 501(c)(3) organization. From there, we just grew."
An event that started out of their home, then to a local restaurant and now to The Summit on Redstone Arsenal. But that's not all. Once a month, they host a breakfast club for our Korean War veterans and their families, sharing more than a hot meal.
"What we found from the Korean War veterans is getting together with other veterans that experience the same thing, they begin to open up and tell their stories," said Sam. "And just to see the love they give back to you makes it all worth worthwhile."
Sam retired from the Army after 24 years of service. During that time, he met a young Korean woman with big dreams and an even bigger heart. The two built a foundation on love and generosity with hopes of inspiring others to do the same.
Sam continued, "It does the heart good to give back."
"It’s heartwarming," KC echoed. "I think it’s an honorable thing to do once in your life, that those who served keep you free, you share your goods. America is the country of everyone’s dream and you come, and you won the biggest lottery in your life, not the billions of dollars, but freedom."
Living out a lesson she learned from her father, KC explained, "He said if you achieve anything, always share, even though you may not have enough for yourself, share your goods with other people."
"I don’t think there’s anything else we could do that we like more than anything and it’s giving back," Sam said.
"Service to your community is service to your country," said KC.
In addition to the monthly breakfast clubs, the annual luncheon and just checking in on the veterans, the foundation took nine Korean War veterans and three guardians back to Korea in 2012. They also took a group to Washington, D.C. last summer for the reopening of the Korean War Memorial which now includes a beautiful wall with names of the fallen.